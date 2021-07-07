Heartland Votes
Scattered storms stay in the forecast through the weekend

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
A few isolated storms will continue through the evening hours, but most of the overnight hours will be dry. Lows tonight will drop to about 70 degrees everywhere. Thursday and Friday are both looking similar. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop up mainly through the afternoon and evening hours. Outside of the storms it will be hot and sticky. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Feels like numbers will be in the mid 90s in most areas, with a few upper 90s possible. Rain chances to do up a little as we push into the weekend. Sunday brings the best chance of scattered storms.

