Heartland Votes
New vaccine incentives offered to Ill. frontline state employees

Dozens of frontline employees will be chosen in drawings conducted by the Illinois Lottery.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - A new program is offering several incentives to state employees who work in direct care facilities and receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dozens of frontline employees will be chosen in drawings conducted by the Illinois Lottery. They can win:

  • Cash bonuses ranging from $5,000 to $10,000
  • State prizes - a choice of lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum passes or memberships and State Fair admissions and concert passes
  • Airline vouchers - first-class tickets to any domestic U.S. destination or coach tickets to any international destination on American Airlines
  • Sports tickets - home game tickets to cheer on the Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, Chicago Fire FC and St. Louis Cardinals

Frontline state employees who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 12 will be entered into the free drawing. The winners will be announced on July 19.

Vaccines are available at no cost to Illinois residents.

To find the nearest provider, visit vaccines.gov, text your zip code to 438829 or call 1-800-232-0233.

