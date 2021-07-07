New Mo. legislation protects health care providers, others against COVID-19 related civil action

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed a bill into law that protects health care providers and others from being held liable in COVID-19 exposure civil actions.

Senate Bill 51 limits liability for COVID-19 exposure claims unless “the defendant engaged in reckless or willful misconduct that caused an actual exposure and resulted in personal injury.”

This is extended to health care providers, manufacturers and others who may have altered their practices to accommodate the changing needs of patients.

“When COVID-19 first struck Missouri, health care providers, manufacturers, businesses, churches, schools, and other entities quickly altered their operations to protect public health and accommodate the needs of Missourians, and they should not be penalized for their efforts,” Governor Parson said. “SB 51 will protect those who helped protect us during some of the hardest days of the pandemic, and I thank Senator Luetkemeyer, Senator White, and Representative Wiemann for getting this legislation passed to prevent these unnecessary and frivolous lawsuits.”

The governor also signed SB 126 relating to liquor sales, SB 303 on workers compensation and HB 604 on insurance regulation.

