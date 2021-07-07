MoDOT begins overnight road striping on July 18

(KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation will begin doing overnight striping between 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The Southeast District’s striping work will begin on July 18.

It’ll be taking place in Jackson, Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff, Sikeston and Dexter.

The areas will be marked with signs saying “SLOW VEHICLES” and “WET PAINT.”

The MoDOT Southeast District would like to remind drivers to be patient when driving near crews.

Drivers also should slow down as soon as they see the lights and signs.

On four-lane highways, merge carefully into the open lane and pass all the trucks before moving back into the driving lane.

When on a two-lane highway, remain behind the last truck in the striping train, as the truck is placed to give the new paint enough time to dry.

