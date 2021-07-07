Heartland Votes
Advertisement

MoDOT begins overnight road striping on July 18

It’ll be taking place in Jackson, Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff, Sikeston and Dexter.
It’ll be taking place in Jackson, Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff, Sikeston and Dexter.(KVLY)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation will begin doing overnight striping between 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The Southeast District’s striping work will begin on July 18.

It’ll be taking place in Jackson, Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff, Sikeston and Dexter.

The areas will be marked with signs saying “SLOW VEHICLES” and “WET PAINT.”

The MoDOT Southeast District would like to remind drivers to be patient when driving near crews.

Drivers also should slow down as soon as they see the lights and signs.

On four-lane highways, merge carefully into the open lane and pass all the trucks before moving back into the driving lane.

When on a two-lane highway, remain behind the last truck in the striping train, as the truck is placed to give the new paint enough time to dry.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a crash involving an ambulance on Mount Auburn and Hopper on Tuesday...
Crash involving ambulance on Mt. Auburn, Hopper in Cape Girardeau
The man was later identified as 52-year-old Joseph D. McGrath, of Carterville.
State police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Carterville, Ill.
A 58-year-old man is dead after a drowning occurred during the 4th of July event Sunday evening.
Man drowns in lake at Jackson City Park
41-year-old, Robert Kurtis Thomas dies following car accident
Teenager helps man in last moments of his life following fatal car accident
What was expected to be a touching tribute this holiday weekend to a little girl who lost her...
Truck used in cemetery vandalism found stuck on 3-year-old girl’s grave

Latest News

Proceeds from the Heroes for Kids Comic Con will benefit the Missouri National Veterans...
2nd annual Heroes for Kids Comic Con to be held in Perryville
The Missouri Department of Conservation is seeking public input on potential regulation changes...
Mo. Dept. of Conservation asking for public comment on catfish regulations
Those interested in having their well water tested can stop by the Farm Bureau office to...
Well water safety check to be held in Jonesboro, Ill.
Heartland road projects.
Heartland road projects 7/6