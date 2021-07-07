Mo. Dept. of Conservation asking for public comment on catfish regulations

MISSOURI (KFVS) - If you want to tell Missouri conservation agents your opinion on possible changes to catfish regulations, now is the time.

The department wants to change regulations to help anglers catch larger catfish in the Mississippi, Missouri and St. Francis rivers.

Potential sport fishery regulations include:

Establish a minimum length limit of 18, 21, or 24 inches for blue catfish and flathead catfish on the Mississippi and/or Missouri rivers. Currently, there is no minimum length limit

Maintain the current daily limit of five blue catfish per day on the Missouri River, but establish that only one blue catfish over 30-inches in length may be kept as a part of that limit

Potential commercial fishery regulations include:

Establish a minimum length limit of 18, 21, or 24 inches for blue catfish and flathead catfish on the Mississippi and St. Francis rivers. Currently, the minimum length limit is 15-inches

“These potential regulation changes can help MDC manage catfish fisheries on Missouri’s big rivers, but we need to understand Missourian’s opinions about catfish angling and harvest before moving forward,” said Joe McMullen, an MDC scientist who’s involved with catfish management in the state. “After we collect public comments, we can tailor our management strategies to meet the desires of fishers and implement harvest regulations that can improve both sport and commercial fisheries accordingly. Depending on public sentiment we may also decide to retain our current management strategies and harvest regulations.”

You can click here for more information and to comment.

The comment period ends on August 15.

