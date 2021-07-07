Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Homeless veterans receive free haircuts in Poplar Bluff, Mo.

Some homeless veterans were given free haircuts to boost their self-esteem in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Some homeless veterans were given free haircuts to boost their self-esteem in Poplar Bluff, Mo.(John J. Pershing VA Medical Center)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Some homeless veterans were given free haircuts to boost their self-esteem.

One veteran said proudly, “I look sharp!”

Caption

Lee Willard, the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center peer support specialist, worked with some of his colleagues, Homeless Program Coordinator Jennifer Lay and Voluntary Services Specialist Dale Day, to organize the haircuts.

Carley Morris, a hairstylist at L&M Barber Shop, stepped up to meet the need.

She said she is off on Tuesdays, so she volunteered her time to give the veterans haircuts.

“I’ve always enjoyed giving free cuts to Veterans on Veterans Day, so when the opportunity presented itself to do it regularly, I had to jump on it,” Morris said. “Cutting hair is a skill that I’m good at and it’s the least I can offer people who have given a huge part of their lives to this country. I’m more than happy to do it and I’m grateful to meet these people and hear their stories. I would love to continue doing it as long as there are people interested.”

Willard expressed his gratitude on behalf of himself and the veterans.

“I believe this is a step in the right direction; helping our Veterans regain a sense of pride and dignity. This could not have been achieved without the teamwork of my VA colleagues who are always finding ways to help Veterans, and the generosity and kindness of Ms. Morris,” he said.

The VA has numerous programs to help with housing, household items and job hunting.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a crash involving an ambulance on Mount Auburn and Hopper on Tuesday...
Crash involving ambulance on Mt. Auburn, Hopper in Cape Girardeau
The man was later identified as 52-year-old Joseph D. McGrath, of Carterville.
State police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Carterville, Ill.
A 58-year-old man is dead after a drowning occurred during the 4th of July event Sunday evening.
Man drowns in lake at Jackson City Park
41-year-old, Robert Kurtis Thomas dies following car accident
Teenager helps man in last moments of his life following fatal car accident
What was expected to be a touching tribute this holiday weekend to a little girl who lost her...
Truck used in cemetery vandalism found stuck on 3-year-old girl’s grave

Latest News

Julia Jones has been the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation director for 10 years.
Cape Girardeau Parks and Rec. director retires
A mother and her daughter cool off in the pool at Cape Splash.
Cape Splash talks swimming safety
PHOTOS: Homeless veterans receive free haircuts
New details on an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead.
New details in Carterville, Ill. officer-involved shooting