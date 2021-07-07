Heartland Votes
Heartland organization helps reunite soldiers with family

Traveling is expensive and for military families that can be the one this keeping them from their loved one.
Traveling is expensive and for military families that can be the one this keeping them from their loved one. Local organization helping to lift that burden.(Noelle Williams. KFVS)
By Noelle Williams
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Traveling is expensive.

For military families, that can be the one thing keeping them from their loved one.

A local organization is helping to lift that burden.

“It was fantastic we had to support to get him back home with us,” Amy Camarillo said.

After Camarillo’s son, David, graduated from boot camp, she was able to fly him back home.

Not out of her own pocket, but with the help of “Fly Me Home,” a local nonprofit that pays for active military members to travel home.

“We’ll provide the plane ticket. We’ve had a couple that weren’t flying. They were actually driving and we just reimbursed them for their gas,” Amy Hager said.

Hager, founder of “Fly Me Home,” said she started the organization in 2019, almost a year after her son Trevor passed away while on leave from the Marines.

“I did this to kind of channel my grief. Something to keep me busy. To keep my mind focus and to do something to honor him,” Hager said.

Within the past two years, her organization has helped nearly 10 families reunite in the Southeast Missouri area.

The organization relies on fundraisers and donations.

“They say, well we can come up with the money, and I’m like yeah, I don’t want you to have to do that. Let me just do this,” Hager said.

Camarillo explained Hager’s help not only lifted a financial burden, but an emotional one as well.

“Not being able to physically call him, talk to him or not knowing how he was or how he was doing while he was in boot camp, was really stressful,” Camarillo said.

Hager said she hopes to continue to help those who protect our country reunite with their families in the future.

“I just want to see it continue just so that I can keep Trevor’s memory alive,” Hager said.

If you would like to contact or donate to “Fly Me Home”, Hager said its best to reach their Facebook page.

