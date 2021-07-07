Heartland Votes
Groundbreaking to be held in Vienna, Ill. for new human service facility

The ceremony will be held at 300 Redbud Lane in Vienna on Thursday, July 8
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - A human service provider will break ground on a new facility in southern Illinois.

The ceremony will be held at 300 Redbud Lane in Vienna on Thursday, July 8 at 1 p.m. It will mark the beginning of construction on a new 7,600 square-foot office complex.

The $1.6 million project will add to Arrowleaf’s existing locations, which includes three offices and three residential sites. It is expected to add enough space for 10 new employees in addition to its current roster of more than 160 employees.

Arrowleaf is a human services organization in southern Illinois that supports people of all ages.

