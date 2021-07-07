Heartland Votes
Gov. Parson signs bill legalizing the sale of liquor to-go

On Wednesday, July 7, Governor Mike Parson signed a bill legalizing the sales of liquor to-go.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A rule change brought on by the pandemic is now the law in Missouri.

The legislation does require the drinks to be put in special containers, and customers have to also order a meal at the same time they order their alcohol.

Senate Bill 126 also expands on the sale of alcohol on Sunday.

The new law goes into effect on August 28.

Today, I signed three additional bills into law. SB 126 - Modifies provision related to the sale of intoxicating...

Posted by Governor Mike Parson on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

