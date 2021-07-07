Gov. Parson signs bill legalizing the sale of liquor to-go

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A rule change brought on by the pandemic is now the law in Missouri.

On Wednesday, July 7, Governor Mike Parson signed a bill legalizing the sales of liquor to-go.

The legislation does require the drinks to be put in special containers, and customers have to also order a meal at the same time they order their alcohol.

Senate Bill 126 also expands on the sale of alcohol on Sunday.

The new law goes into effect on August 28.

Today, I signed three additional bills into law. SB 126 - Modifies provision related to the sale of intoxicating... Posted by Governor Mike Parson on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

