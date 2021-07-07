Gov. Parson signs bill legalizing the sale of liquor to-go
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A rule change brought on by the pandemic is now the law in Missouri.
On Wednesday, July 7, Governor Mike Parson signed a bill legalizing the sales of liquor to-go.
The legislation does require the drinks to be put in special containers, and customers have to also order a meal at the same time they order their alcohol.
Senate Bill 126 also expands on the sale of alcohol on Sunday.
The new law goes into effect on August 28.
