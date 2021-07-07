First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

Pretty typical summer weather expected today, before we gradually become more active with more showers and storms over the next few days. We may finally see a few isolated thunderstorms by this afternoon, but there will be a better chance of rain off to the east of us. Highs will be in the low 90s, with dew points around 70....almost exactly ‘normal’ for this time of year. As we go through the rest of the week into the weekend, thunderstorm activity should slowly increase as the pattern changes.

A fairly strong upper trough will push in from the northwest this weekend and early next week. This will bring an enhanced threat of showers and storms, with a few strong storms and heavy downpours becoming possible about Saturday thru Monday. Daytime temps will be held down a bit, but humidity levels look to remain about the same. Drier conditions should return by about Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.