First Alert: Warm summer day; isolated storms possible

There is a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. (Source: CNews/Bryan Kelley)
There is a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. (Source: CNews/Bryan Kelley)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Humidity and summer heat is sticking around for the rest of the week.

Afternoon highs will be in the low 90s, which is typical for this time of year.

There is also a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Storm chances will increase throughout the rest of the week, the weekend and into early next week.

A few strong storms with heavy rain is possible on Saturday through Monday.

Drier conditions should arrive by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

