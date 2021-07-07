Carlisle Co. deputies investigating theft of large package

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after a large package was stolen from a western Kentucky business.

According to the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office, an unknown man stole a package that was delivered to a business in Arlington, Ky. on June 28.

The package contained a Square D Four Gain Meter. It was approximately 4-feet tall and 32-inches wide.

The suspect was described as a skinny man in his late 20s or early 30s.

Deputies say he left driving south on U.S. 51 towards Hickman County. He was driving what appeared to be a black Dodge single-cab truck pulling a 16-foot car hauler. The truck appeared to have temporary tags on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office at 270-628-3377.

