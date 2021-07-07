Cape Splash talks swimming safety

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - This is the kind of summer week made for local pools and lakes, really anywhere to cool off, but along with that fun comes the serious task of keeping swimmers safe.

”I stay very close to her, make sure she doesn’t fall in the water.”

One grandmother from New Hamburg, Missouri said she is spending time with her granddaughter Carly at Cape Splash.

Safety is top of her mind when it comes to her grandkids, whether at home in a pool or at the splash park.

“I got a swimming pool at home, and we’ve been taking her in and trying to get her use to it and making sure she’s learning how to swim,” said Essner.

Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center said lifeguards are trained to spot the signs of potential drownings.

“Our lifeguards look for, you know, the arms are usually flailing, and they have a shortness of breath, that’s kind of the first signs that they may not be a strong swimmer and usually once they go under the water is when our lifeguards spring into action and they do their triple whistle, which calls for us to make a save,” said Robert Shanahan, aquatic supervisor at Cape Splash.

He said parents are told that children who cannot swim should be supervised at all times.

“It’s really important that they get their kids in to swim lessons and learn how to swim because we noticed if they can swim, that prevents a lot of drowning accidents. Sure, there’s an occasional one that they might get shortness of breath if they’re on the swim team, it’s a high intensity workout but most of the drownings are young kids who are not able to swim,” said Shanahan.

Swimming safety is very crucial for small children and even young adults.

“It’s a high priority, I have several grandkids and the rest of them are teenagers, so I’ve always made sure and then we get them use to the water,” Essner said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics said the arm’s length rule would prevent a lot of drownings. It means an adult should be within an arm’s length of a child swimming.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.