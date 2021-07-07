Cape Girardeau Parks and Rec Day returns to Osage Centre

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - After taking a year off because of the pandemic, Cape Girardeau’s Parks and Rec Day will return to the Osage Centre.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department will host the event on Wednesday, July 7.

The family-friendly gathering will have food, games, prizes and more.

July is Parks and Rec Month and local organizers said this is a great way to play and enjoy the summer.

“Just to provide this to the community, let kids get out, burn off some energy, have a great time and socialize with other kids, that’s what it’s all about with parks and recreation, is just building those type of events that the entire family can come out,” said

Parks and Rec Day will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.