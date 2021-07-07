Heartland Votes
Butler Co. Health Dept. reports 43 new COVID-19 cases

The Butler County Health Department reported one positive case of the COVID-19 Delta variant in the county.
The Butler County Health Department reported one positive case of the COVID-19 Delta variant in the county.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Butler County Health Department reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, as of Wednesday, July 7.

That brings the total number of cases in the county to 4,683.

The health department also reported the following numbers for the COVID-19 Delta variant in southeast Missouri:

  • People tested - 300
  • Positive cases - 23
  • Positive cases in Butler County - 1

According to the health department, there is an increase in COVID-19 cases due to a facility outbreak. They said they are working closely with the facility to ensure all proper procedures are met.

The Butler County Health Department said the requirements for testing the COVID-19 Delta variant are extensive and testing capacity is limited. They are working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, as well as the Butler County Regional Medical Center, to track and monitor the variant.

