Heartland Votes
Advertisement

2nd annual Heroes for Kids Comic Con to be held in Perryville

Proceeds from the Heroes for Kids Comic Con will benefit the Missouri National Veterans...
Proceeds from the Heroes for Kids Comic Con will benefit the Missouri National Veterans Memorial and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The 2nd annual Heroes for Kids Comic Con will be held at the Perry Park Center on July 17.

Proceeds will benefit the Missouri National Veterans Memorial and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The Comic Con will feature Philo Barnhart, a second-generation Disney animator; John Anderson, from Guardians of the Galaxy 2; Charles D. Moisant, from Silver Phoenix Entertainment; Matthew Atchley, celebrity artist/actor; and Richard Knaak, author of Dragonlance.

They will have photos, silent auctions, costume parade and contest and more.

Local heroes from the Perryville Police Department, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Perryville Fire Department, EMS and military personnel will be there, as well.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a crash involving an ambulance on Mount Auburn and Hopper on Tuesday...
Crash involving ambulance on Mt. Auburn, Hopper in Cape Girardeau
A 58-year-old man is dead after a drowning occurred during the 4th of July event Sunday evening.
Man drowns in lake at Jackson City Park
41-year-old, Robert Kurtis Thomas dies following car accident
Teenager helps man in last moments of his life following fatal car accident
What was expected to be a touching tribute this holiday weekend to a little girl who lost her...
Truck used in cemetery vandalism found stuck on 3-year-old girl’s grave
The man was later identified as 52-year-old Joseph D. McGrath, of Carterville.
State police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Carterville, Ill.

Latest News

The Missouri Department of Conservation is seeking public input on potential regulation changes...
Mo. Dept. of Conservation asking for public comment on catfish regulations
Those interested in having their well water tested can stop by the Farm Bureau office to...
Well water safety check to be held in Jonesboro, Ill.
Heartland road projects.
Heartland road projects 7/6
Cape Girardeau's Parks and Rec Day will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7.
Cape Girardeau Parks and Rec Day returns to Osage Centre