2nd annual Heroes for Kids Comic Con to be held in Perryville

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The 2nd annual Heroes for Kids Comic Con will be held at the Perry Park Center on July 17.

Proceeds will benefit the Missouri National Veterans Memorial and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The Comic Con will feature Philo Barnhart, a second-generation Disney animator; John Anderson, from Guardians of the Galaxy 2; Charles D. Moisant, from Silver Phoenix Entertainment; Matthew Atchley, celebrity artist/actor; and Richard Knaak, author of Dragonlance.

They will have photos, silent auctions, costume parade and contest and more.

Local heroes from the Perryville Police Department, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Perryville Fire Department, EMS and military personnel will be there, as well.

