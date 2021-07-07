1 injured in shooting at gathering in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police are searching for a suspect who opened fire from a car at a gathering on Tuesday evening, July 6.

Police said several shots were fired at a gathering of people on the 800 block of North Marion Street just before 7 p.m.

One person was hit and received treatment for a non-life threatening injury at Carbondale hospital.

A vehicle parked in the area was also damaged during the incident.

After the shooting, witnesses said the suspect’s car took off from the area and headed north on N. Marion St.

The suspect vehicle is described as an older model blue Chevrolet Camaro with a blue stripe along the side.

At this time, there is no suspect information.

Police said the shooting is reportedly the result of an ongoing dispute amongst acquaintances.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

