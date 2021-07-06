U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to hold Caregivers FIRST class
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will hold a Caregivers FIRST class in Poplar Bluff later this month.
Caregivers FIRST is a training program for caregivers of veterans with physical or cognitive impairments.
The program is designed to help caregivers learn new skills, practice positive self-care, connect with other caregivers and navigate VA and other community resources.
S.A.V.E. Suicide Prevention training will also be offered.
The class will be held in-person on July 23 at the Poplar Bluff Chamber of Commerce.
The class will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Those interested must register by July 16.
Door prizes will be given out at the class.
Lunch will be provided.
Call Caregiver Support at 573-778-447 for more information.
