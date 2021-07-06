U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to hold Caregivers FIRST class

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will hold a Caregivers FIRST class in Poplar Bluff later this month.

Caregivers FIRST is a training program for caregivers of veterans with physical or cognitive impairments.

The program is designed to help caregivers learn new skills, practice positive self-care, connect with other caregivers and navigate VA and other community resources.

S.A.V.E. Suicide Prevention training will also be offered.

The class will be held in-person on July 23 at the Poplar Bluff Chamber of Commerce.

The class will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those interested must register by July 16.

Door prizes will be given out at the class.

Lunch will be provided.

Call Caregiver Support at 573-778-447 for more information.

