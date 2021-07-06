Heartland Votes
Typical July Weather...

Isolated Rain/Storms This Afternoon
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:01 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Patchy to dense fog has formed in areas this morning. Plan for fog to be the most impactful prior to sunrise today. Low temperatures starting off today will be in the mid 60s north to the low 70s south. Mostly sunny skies across the Heartland with slightly increasing cloud cover across Kentucky and southern Illinois. These locations have the best chance of having an isolated shower or storm by the afternoon. Another warm day with highs temps reaching the low 90s but feel like temps in the mid 90s.

Tonight, mostly clear skies with warmer temperatures again in the upper 60s to low 70s and muggy.   On Wednesday, there will be slightly higher precipitation chances of scattered rain/storms during the afternoon hours. Higher chances of rain will also occur on Thursday.

-Lisa

