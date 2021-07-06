Toyota donates 3 vehicles to WKCTC transportation programs

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Kentucky donated three cars for automotive technology programs to West Kentucky Community and Technical College.

Types of vehicles donated include Camry and Rav4 and range from 2017-2021 models, including all wheel and hybrids.

These vehicles provide WKCTC students the opportunity to learn the latest technology in the automotive world.

WKCTC would not have been able to purchase vehicles as frequently as needed to keep up with technology, so Toyota’s donations ensure WKCTC students are at the forefront in the automotive field.

“The donation was to all of our transportation programs to include diesel technology and collision repair. These programs provide training for our students on the advanced electronics and collision detection systems of the automobile,” said Stephanie Milliken, WKCTC dean of applied technologies. “Each program will have the ability to present new hands-on exposure to the complicated systems of current vehicles and be better prepared for their industry.”

The transportation programs provide students with knowledge in troubleshooting, performing preventative maintenance, servicing and repairing automobiles and trucks.

The program prepares graduates for entry-level service technician jobs in the auto repair industry.

“We believe it’s our responsibility to partner with educators to support career readiness programs that help develop our future workforce,” said Kim Ogle, Toyota Kentucky corporate communications manager. “Our goal is help prepare students for future workforce success and expose them to an industry that is a vital component of Kentucky’s economy.”

