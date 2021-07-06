Heartland Votes
Taxpayer Assistance Center moving to new location in Cape Girardeau

The Taxpayer Assistance Center (TAC) in Cape Girardeau is moving to a new location.
The Taxpayer Assistance Center (TAC) in Cape Girardeau is moving to a new location.(KSFY)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Taxpayer Assistance Center (TAC) in Cape Girardeau is moving to a new location.

The Internal Revenue Service said the TAC will be moving to the Rush Hudson Limbaugh Sr. Federal Office Building located on Independence Street.

The new location, just two miles from its former Broadway Street address, will be open for business on Monday, July 12.

Free parking and public transportation are available at the new location.

TAC operates by appointment only on weekdays between 8:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.

To make an appointment, contact the IRS TAC Cape Girardeau location at 844-545-5640.

