Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Sun throws out largest solar flare since 2017

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Clearly not wanting to be outdone by a weekend of fireworks on earth, NASA scientists say the sun fired off its biggest solar flare in years, just ahead of the holiday.

The moment was captured in multiple wavelengths by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory and was classified as an X-class eruption, the most powerful type of solar flare.

It was immediately compared to the last major eruption, a gargantuan X8.2 event captured in 2017.

Although this recent X1.5 flare wasn’t as large, it still left its mark.

According to the U.S. Space Weather Prediction Center, the flare resulted in a blast of X-rays that hit the atmosphere, causing a radio blackout over the Atlantic Ocean and coastal regions.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 58-year-old man is dead after a drowning occurred during the 4th of July event Sunday evening.
Man drowns in lake at Jackson City Park
Two women were seriously injured in a boat crash on the Current River. (Source: KFVS)
2 women seriously injured in boat crash on Current River near Doniphan, Mo.
Gene Siller, a professional golfer who ran Pinetree Country Club for nearly two years, was...
Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club
Some people feel they are more prone to getting bit than others.
Mosquito magnets: why some people are more prone to bites
One person was injured, but the extent of their injuries was unknown.
2-seater plane lands in field in Ste. Genevieve Co.

Latest News

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported seven deadly crashes and one deadly boating incident...
Mo. State Highway Patrol responded to 7 deadly crashes, 1 deadly boating incident over Fourth of July weekend
KY 70 in Livingston County, approximately 6-miles east of Smithland, is now open after it was...
Road reopened following repairs to downed power lines in Livingston Co., Ky.
The Antonov An-26 with the same board number #RA-26085 as the missed plane is parked at Airport...
28 feared dead in plane crash in Russia’s Far East
On Monday, lightning forced crews to pause the search for victims of the June 24 collapse in...
4 more victims found in rubble of condo collapse; death toll at 32