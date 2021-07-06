Slightly better rain chances the next couple of days

Heartland Votes
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
This evening will be warm and sticky, with only a tiny chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures will only drop to near 70 again tonight. So it will be a warm start to your Wednesday and temperatures will heat up quickly again by the afternoon hours. Highs on Wednesday will top back out in the lower 90s with feels like numbers in the mid 90s. There is a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms through the second half of the day. Right now it looks like Thursday will bring the best chance for scattered storms, even then many areas will remain dry as we will see hit or miss storms. Outside of the storms temperatures will be very July like in the lower 90s.

