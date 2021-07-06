Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Rittenhouse attorney wants to show victim was sex offender

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorney wants a judge to allow him to argue that one of the men his client killed during a protest in Wisconsin last year was a sex offender, in hopes of showing the man was trying to steal Rittenhouse’s gun because he couldn’t possess one.

Prosecutors have charged Rittenhouse with killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber during the protests in August in Kenosha.

Rittenhouse has argued he acted in self-defense.

His attorney, Mark Richards, filed motions Thursday seeking permission to introduce evidence that Rosenbaum was convicted of having sex with a minor in Arizona in 2002 and couldn’t legally possess a firearm.

Richards says that bolsters his theory that Rosenbaum was trying to steal Rittenhouse’s gun during the protests.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 58-year-old man is dead after a drowning occurred during the 4th of July event Sunday evening.
Man drowns in lake at Jackson City Park
Two women were seriously injured in a boat crash on the Current River. (Source: KFVS)
2 women seriously injured in boat crash on Current River near Doniphan, Mo.
Gene Siller, a professional golfer who ran Pinetree Country Club for nearly two years, was...
Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club
Some people feel they are more prone to getting bit than others.
Mosquito magnets: why some people are more prone to bites
One person was injured, but the extent of their injuries was unknown.
2-seater plane lands in field in Ste. Genevieve Co.

Latest News

There are growing concerns that July Fourth celebrations may fuel the spread of the COVID-19...
Fourth of July gatherings could help spread COVID-19 delta variant
KFVS won Beautiful Property Award for July.
KFVS wins Beautiful Property of the Month
Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Kentucky donated three cars for automotive technology programs to...
Toyota donates 3 vehicles to WKCTC transportation programs
Sha'Carri Richardson was suspended from US Olympic team for one month after testing positive...
No relay: Banned sprinter Richardson left off Olympic team
Changes coming to Crab Orchard Lake
Changes coming to Crab Orchard Lake