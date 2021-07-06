Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Carterville, Ill.

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Carterville.

According to Illinois State Police, it happened in the 200 block of Dobson Street on Tuesday afternoon, July 6.

Troopers say one man is dead.

According to Illinois State Police, no responding Carterville officers were injured. (KFVS)

ISP is leading the investigation and it is ongoing.

