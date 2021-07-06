Heartland Votes
New Madrid police: Juveniles who violate city’s ATV, UTV ordinance may be prosecuted

According to New Madrid police, any juveniles caught violating the city's ordinance on ATVS,...
According to New Madrid police, any juveniles caught violating the city's ordinance on ATVS, UTVs and golf carts will be turned over to the New Madrid County Juvenile Office for prosecution.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - Police say any juveniles found violating the city’s ordinance on ATVs, UTVs or golf carts will be turned over to the county juvenile office for prosecution.

According to New Madrid police, they have had numerous complaints recently about kids on golf carts and UTVs ignoring traffic laws and nearly causing crashes.

They say kids can ride on private property or outside city limits, but it is illegal for them to drive on city streets.

Starting on Wednesday, July 7, police say if they stop a juvenile violating the ordinance, they will be turned over to the New Madrid County Juvenile Office for prosecution.

