Motorcyclists set off for 5-day race

Competitors will be driving motorcycles manufactured between 1930-1960.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The “Mini Chase Secrets of the Ozarks” motorcycle race kicked-off Tuesday morning, July 6 in Cape Girardeau.

Motorcyclists will travel 250 miles per day over a five-day period and finish in downtown Cape Girardeau on Saturday, just after 3:30 p.m.

The Mini-Chase is a race based on endurance, speed and navigation, much like its car counterpart, The Great Race.

The race route is 1,340 miles, and along the way, participants will answer a 60 question quiz that will which includes American motorcycle history.

The score on the quiz will count towards the competitor’s final overall score.

The public is welcome to cheer on the racers as they cross the finish line at the Grand Finale Event on Saturday.

The finish line will be at Independence and Main Streets.

The event begins at 3 p.m., just before the motorcyclists arrive.

Mini-Chase bikes and riders will park and be on display in the Boardman parking lot, in addition to a local bike show sponsored by Garret’s Custom Bikes.

Food trucks and beverages will be available for purchase.

The Grande Finale Event is free to attend.

