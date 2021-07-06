Heartland Votes
Mo. State Highway Patrol responded to 7 deadly crashes, 1 deadly boating incident over Fourth of July weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported seven deadly crashes and one deadly boating incident...
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported seven deadly crashes and one deadly boating incident in the state over the Fourth of July weekend. (Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported seven deadly crashes and one deadly boating incident in the state over the Fourth of July weekend.

Troopers worked 312 crashes, which included 124 injuries and all seven deaths.

Troopers also made 144 DWI arrests and 81 drug arrests over the holiday weekend.

As for boating incidents, the highway patrol worked 12 boating crashes, which included four injuries and one death. Troopers made eight BWI arrests and 43 drug arrests.

There were no drownings over the holiday weekend.

In 2020, the highway patrol said 15 people were killed and 671 injured statewide over the holiday in 1,356 traffic crashes. Troopers arrested 145 people for driving while intoxicated.

They said there were 14 boating crashes, which included seven injuries and zero deaths.

They responded to two drownings during the 2020 holiday.

Troopers made seven boating while intoxicated arrests during the 2020 holiday.

