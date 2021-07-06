Heartland Votes
Mo. Dept. Conservation Nature Center partners with library to children about Heartland animals

The Regional Riverside Library said live animals are a great teaching tool that captures...
The Regional Riverside Library said live animals are a great teaching tool that captures children's attention.
By Breanna Harris
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Bringing children and animals together.

On, Tuesday, July 6, the Regional Riverside Library kicked off its Tails and Tales. With the help of the Missouri Department of Conservation Nature Center, the library is teaching kids about Missouri’s wildlife.

“They definitely get a kick out of bringing live animals.”

Colt Wahl, with the Missouri Department Conservation Nature Center, said they brought a couple of their critters from the Nature Center to teach the children about Missouri animals.

“They learned about how they eat, things they eat, how they move, some of their features comparing them to other snakes that they commonly see and how to avoid them and kind of, some of their characteristics that they’re use to seeing when they do come across this wildlife in the wild,” said Wahl.

Wahl said when a lot of people see a snake in the water, they think it’s a water moccasin, which is a venomous species.

“With the snake that I brought today, I’m trying to show them that there’s other species that are located around lakes and ponds that are really beneficial,” he said. “They’re harmless and really cool to have around. Anytime you can see wildlife around it improves your life.”

The regional riverside library said live animals are a great teaching tool that captures children’s attention.

“To have events like this for children, super important because it gives them a moment that they can go out into the community and find out some different facts and different things that are going on in the community that they may not have known,” said Alynda Smithey.

Smithey is the children’s librarian for all six regional Riverside libraries. She said the programs give kids a fun, visual learning experience.

“The library likes to put on educational programs that not only can they find this information in books, but they can also come out and see it live and learn more and ask questions face to face in person and explore a different area that they’re not use to,” said Smithey.

