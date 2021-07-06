Heartland Votes
Marion, Ill. man arrested in connection to Carbondale shooting

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Marion man was arrested in connection to a shooting that left one person injured.

Shai A. Schauf, 27, was arrested for aggravated battery with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and criminal damage to property.

According to Carbondale police, at around 3:31 p.m. on July 5 they were called to report of a gunshot victim in the 300 block of South Birchlane Drive.

Officers learned several shots were fired by the suspect from a vehicle . The gunshots hit the victim and some parked cars in the area.

The victim was taken to a Carbondale hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries.

Police later identified the suspect as Shai Schauf, who they say is a known acquaintance of the victim.

Schauf was arrested around 11:53 p.m. on July 5 when Marion police found him at his home.

He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

