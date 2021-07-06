Heartland Votes
Man wanted for murder in Mt. Vernon, Ill. deadly shooting

Jaquez R. Gardner, 29, is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and armed habitual offender after a deadly shooting in Mt. Vernon, Ill.(Mount Vernon Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is wanted for murder in connection to a deadly shooting.

Jaquez R. Gardner, 29, is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and armed habitual offender.

According to Mount Vernon police, they responded to a report of a shooting around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, July 4 at the Corner Tavern on South 19th Street.

A male victim was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police identified Gardner as the suspect.

Mt. Vernon police, Jefferson County deputies and other detectives searched several homes on Sunday morning to try to find Gadner; however, he was not found.

Detectives were able to get an arrest warrant for Gardner.

They say he is currently on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections for a previous shooting conviction.

The IDOC has also issued a parole violation warrant for his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mt. Vernon Police Department at 618-242-2131 or Jefferson County Crimestoppers at 618-242-TIPS.

