Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Louisville Zoo on waitlist to receive COVID vaccines for animals

Several animals at the Louisville Zoo could soon be given doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Several animals at the Louisville Zoo could soon be given doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several animals at the Louisville Zoo could soon be given doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A version of the vaccine for animal species was developed by veterinary pharmaceutical company Zoetis in New Jersey, and was recently donated to the Oakland Zoo in California.

The Louisville Zoo confirmed it has formally requested to receive the vaccine from the company, placing the zoo on a waitlist with several dozen others around the country.

According to Kyle Shepherd, spokesperson with the Louisville Zoo, the two-shot vaccine will be administered over a three-week period to the big cats and apes in the facility.

The zoo said more information will be provided once the request is approved and shipments arrive.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 58-year-old man is dead after a drowning occurred during the 4th of July event Sunday evening.
Man drowns in lake at Jackson City Park
Two women were seriously injured in a boat crash on the Current River. (Source: KFVS)
2 women seriously injured in boat crash on Current River near Doniphan, Mo.
Gene Siller, a professional golfer who ran Pinetree Country Club for nearly two years, was...
Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club
Some people feel they are more prone to getting bit than others.
Mosquito magnets: why some people are more prone to bites
One person was injured, but the extent of their injuries was unknown.
2-seater plane lands in field in Ste. Genevieve Co.