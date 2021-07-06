Humane Society experiences increase in lost pets following Independence Day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Sunday night’s fireworks were exciting for most to watch, but man’s fury pals can run from the noise in fear.

“It’s just a very unhappy time for the two of us,” Sarah Lynch said.

Lynch dreads this time of year.

She said the loud booms of fireworks triggers her dog’s anxiety.

Like other pet owners, she worries he may run away in fear.

“He has jumped into the bathtub before, gotten behind the toilet just trying to escape the noise,” Lynch said.

Over at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, they have received and returned lost pets in the double digits since Independence Day.

“Fireworks are terrifying for a lot of animals. Its random loud noises coming from the sky. To them it’s just loud sounds that keep coming, and coming, and coming and they don’t really know what’s going on,” Zach Boerboom said.

Boerboom with the Humane Society said the number of lost pets is not as high as previous years.

He believes taking precautions such as microchipping is a huge help.

“The second an animal come in, we can scan them for a microchip and call the family right away and get them back to their family,” Boerboom said.

There is not telling where your pet could end up if they run off.

“Some of them got out into the county, where it have been a little bit further to run from their homes before they got picked up,” Boerboom said.

Boerboom asks people to keep an eye out for any animal that seem lost or scared on the road and even online.

Lynch just wants the fireworks to end on the Fourth of July.

“Just be considerate of how close you are to someone’s residence and if you know there is a pet there, try to shoot them at least a distance away,” Lynch said.

Boerboom said if you find or are looking for a lost pet, to contact your local Humane Society for further help.

