Gov. Pritzker signs health care legislation

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker signed new health care legislation on Tuesday, July 6.

Senate Bill 2294 will make multiple changes to Illinois’ Medicaid system, including expanding the program to cover new services and the implementation of new Medicaid-adjacent services by the Illinois Department of Health and Family Services.

According to Governor Pritzker’s office, the legislation will provide:

Continued Medicaid eligibility through the COVID-19 public health emergency and up to 12 months after it expires regardless of whether federally required or funded

Medicaid coverage for whole-health programs

Veteran support specialists so our heroes receive care that recognizes their unique struggles

Individual and group programs for those seeking help ending their tobacco addiction

An expansion of mental health resources through the addition of clinical professional counselors and the creation of a comprehensive statewide behavioral health strategy

A requirement that in-patient status be given to anyone in need experiencing an opioid overdose, ensuring that lower-income residents aren’t turned away when they need it most

New coverage of kidney transplant medications regardless of residency, building on the state’s nation-leading efforts to ensure the health of undocumented people

An expansion of HFS’s Medicaid enrollment assistance program through application agents, technical assistance, and outreach grants

An $80 million increase in the supportive living facility rate, a 10% increase until March 31, 2022, paid through federal ARPA funds

“Healthcare is a human right. Here in Illinois, we won’t stop until everyone can access all aspects of it. In recognition of the pandemic that we continue to live in, this legislation expands emergency Medicaid coverage for many months to come. That means Illinoisans who suddenly found themselves in need of Medicaid coverage in the face of COVID-19 won’t find the rug pulled out from under them just because our lives are starting to feel a bit more ‘normal,’” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This legislation is a product of our passionately dedicated bipartisan, bicameral group of legislators who are part of the Medicaid Legislative Working Group. I want to thank Leader Harris and Senator Gillespie for championing this Medicaid omnibus bill as well as their colleagues in the General Assembly and the advocacy community who came together to send this bill to my desk.”

The bill will take effect immediately.

The governor signed the bill at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital where he also talked about the critically-low blood supply.

He talked about an urgent need for blood donations.

You can click here to find more information on blood donation locations.

