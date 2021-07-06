Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. Pritzker signs health care legislation

Governor JB Pritzker signed Senate Bill 2294 on Tuesday, July 6.
Governor JB Pritzker signed Senate Bill 2294 on Tuesday, July 6.(Office of Governor JB Pritzker/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker signed new health care legislation on Tuesday, July 6.

Senate Bill 2294 will make multiple changes to Illinois’ Medicaid system, including expanding the program to cover new services and the implementation of new Medicaid-adjacent services by the Illinois Department of Health and Family Services.

According to Governor Pritzker’s office, the legislation will provide:

  • Continued Medicaid eligibility through the COVID-19 public health emergency and up to 12 months after it expires regardless of whether federally required or funded
  • Medicaid coverage for whole-health programs
  • Veteran support specialists so our heroes receive care that recognizes their unique struggles
  • Individual and group programs for those seeking help ending their tobacco addiction
  • An expansion of mental health resources through the addition of clinical professional counselors and the creation of a comprehensive statewide behavioral health strategy
  • A requirement that in-patient status be given to anyone in need experiencing an opioid overdose, ensuring that lower-income residents aren’t turned away when they need it most
  • New coverage of kidney transplant medications regardless of residency, building on the state’s nation-leading efforts to ensure the health of undocumented people
  • An expansion of HFS’s Medicaid enrollment assistance program through application agents, technical assistance, and outreach grants
  • An $80 million increase in the supportive living facility rate, a 10% increase until March 31, 2022, paid through federal ARPA funds

“Healthcare is a human right. Here in Illinois, we won’t stop until everyone can access all aspects of it. In recognition of the pandemic that we continue to live in, this legislation expands emergency Medicaid coverage for many months to come. That means Illinoisans who suddenly found themselves in need of Medicaid coverage in the face of COVID-19 won’t find the rug pulled out from under them just because our lives are starting to feel a bit more ‘normal,’” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This legislation is a product of our passionately dedicated bipartisan, bicameral group of legislators who are part of the Medicaid Legislative Working Group. I want to thank Leader Harris and Senator Gillespie for championing this Medicaid omnibus bill as well as their colleagues in the General Assembly and the advocacy community who came together to send this bill to my desk.”

The bill will take effect immediately.

The governor signed the bill at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital where he also talked about the critically-low blood supply.

He talked about an urgent need for blood donations.

You can click here to find more information on blood donation locations.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 58-year-old man is dead after a drowning occurred during the 4th of July event Sunday evening.
Man drowns in lake at Jackson City Park
Two women were seriously injured in a boat crash on the Current River. (Source: KFVS)
2 women seriously injured in boat crash on Current River near Doniphan, Mo.
Gene Siller, a professional golfer who ran Pinetree Country Club for nearly two years, was...
Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club
Some people feel they are more prone to getting bit than others.
Mosquito magnets: why some people are more prone to bites
One person was injured, but the extent of their injuries was unknown.
2-seater plane lands in field in Ste. Genevieve Co.

Latest News

Jaquez R. Gardner, 29, is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and armed habitual offender...
Man wanted for murder in Mt. Vernon, Ill. deadly shooting
Crews responded to a crash involving an ambulance on Mount Auburn and Hopper on Tuesday...
Crash involving ambulance on Mt. Auburn, Hopper in Cape Girardeau
Carbondale police later identified the suspect as Shai Schauf, who they say is a known...
Marion, Ill. man arrested in connection to Carbondale shooting
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported seven deadly crashes and one deadly boating incident...
Mo. State Highway Patrol responded to 7 deadly crashes, 1 deadly boating incident over Fourth of July weekend