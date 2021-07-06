Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 14 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reports 14 new cases of COVID-19, as of Tuesday, July 6.
A summary of the cases includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 9
- Total cases - 7,903
- Total deaths - 129
Franklin County
- New cases - 5
- Total cases - 4,710
- Total deaths - 70
