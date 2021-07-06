Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 14 new cases of COVID-19

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reports 14 new cases of COVID-19, as of...
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reports 14 new cases of COVID-19, as of Tuesday, July 6.(WMBF)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reports 14 new cases of COVID-19, as of Tuesday, July 6.

A summary of the cases includes:

Williamson County

  • New cases - 9
  • Total cases - 7,903
  • Total deaths - 129

Franklin County

  • New cases - 5
  • Total cases - 4,710
  • Total deaths - 70

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 58-year-old man is dead after a drowning occurred during the 4th of July event Sunday evening.
Man drowns in lake at Jackson City Park
Two women were seriously injured in a boat crash on the Current River. (Source: KFVS)
2 women seriously injured in boat crash on Current River near Doniphan, Mo.
Gene Siller, a professional golfer who ran Pinetree Country Club for nearly two years, was...
Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club
Some people feel they are more prone to getting bit than others.
Mosquito magnets: why some people are more prone to bites
One person was injured, but the extent of their injuries was unknown.
2-seater plane lands in field in Ste. Genevieve Co.

Latest News

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients jumped by nearly 27% over the Fourth of July...
Ventilator shortage as Missouri virus hospitalizations spike
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19, as of...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 4 new cases of COVID-19
Some people feel they are more prone to getting bit than others.
Mosquito magnets: why some people are more prone to bites