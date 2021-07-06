Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 14 new cases of COVID-19

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reports 14 new cases of COVID-19, as of Tuesday, July 6.

A summary of the cases includes:

Williamson County

New cases - 9

Total cases - 7,903

Total deaths - 129

Franklin County

New cases - 5

Total cases - 4,710

Total deaths - 70

