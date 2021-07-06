Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Sunny, warm July day

Another warm and humid July day in the Heartland.
Another warm and humid July day in the Heartland.(Source: cNews/William Foeste)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:15 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - It will be another typical July day in the Heartland!

Starting off this morning, patchy to dense fog has formed in several areas. Drivers may want to add a little extra time to their morning commute.

Wake-up temps are muggy in the mid 60s to low 70s.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the low 90s, but it will feel more like the upper 90s.

Parts of western Kentucky and southern Illinois could see an isolated shower or storm by the afternoon.

Tonight will be mostly clear with warmer and muggy temps in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Chances for scattered rain and storms increase Wednesday afternoon.

Higher chances for rain will be on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 58-year-old man is dead after a drowning occurred during the 4th of July event Sunday evening.
Man drowns in lake at Jackson City Park
Two women were seriously injured in a boat crash on the Current River. (Source: KFVS)
2 women seriously injured in boat crash on Current River near Doniphan, Mo.
Gene Siller, a professional golfer who ran Pinetree Country Club for nearly two years, was...
Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club
One person was injured, but the extent of their injuries was unknown.
2-seater plane lands in field in Ste. Genevieve Co.
Some people feel they are more prone to getting bit than others.
Mosquito magnets: why some people are more prone to bites

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Typical July Weather...
It will begin to feel more humid today and through the rest of the week as southerly winds...
First Alert: Sunny, humid today
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Rain chances and sticky weather returns to the Heartland
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Typical July Day: Warm and Humid