First Alert: Sunny, warm July day

(KFVS) - It will be another typical July day in the Heartland!

Starting off this morning, patchy to dense fog has formed in several areas. Drivers may want to add a little extra time to their morning commute.

Wake-up temps are muggy in the mid 60s to low 70s.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the low 90s, but it will feel more like the upper 90s.

Parts of western Kentucky and southern Illinois could see an isolated shower or storm by the afternoon.

Tonight will be mostly clear with warmer and muggy temps in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Chances for scattered rain and storms increase Wednesday afternoon.

Higher chances for rain will be on Thursday.

