Heartland Votes
FEMA extends deadly for federal assistance for Ky. counties impacted by severe storms

The deadline to apply is now July 23. (Source: stock image/Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KENTUCKY. (KFVS) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency extended the deadline for Kentuckians impacted by severe storms to register for federal assistance.

The deadline to apply is now July 23.

You can click here to register online. You can also call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585).

The toll-free phone lines are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

“We are grateful that FEMA granted this extension because it will allow more Kentuckians to receive much-needed assistance following historic flooding in the commonwealth,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “All eligible Kentuckians should take advantage of this service as soon as possible before the new July 23 deadline.”

Those eligible for the assistance include homeowner and renters affected by severe flooding in the following counties: Anderson, Boyd, Breathitt, Clark, Clay, Estill, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Warren and Woodford.

You should have the following information ready in order to register:

  • Address of the damaged primary dwelling where damage occurred
  • Current mailing address
  • Current telephone number
  • Social Security number
  • Your insurance information
  • Total household annual income
  • Routing and account numbers for checking or savings accounts so FEMA may directly transfer disaster assistance funds
  • A general description of disaster damage and losses

President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration on April 23 after Governor Beshear’s request.

Kentucky communities were affected by severe flooding from February 27 to March 24.

On May 28, Governor Beshear announced additional help for more counties affected by the historic flooding.

The federal assistance can including grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property and other programs.

