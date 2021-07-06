Heartland Votes
Road reopened following repairs to downed power lines in Livingston Co., Ky.

KY 70 in Livingston County, approximately 6-miles east of Smithland, is now open after it was blocked by downed power lines on Tuesday morning. (Source: Pexels/stock image)((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 70 in Livingston County, approximately 6-miles east of Smithland, is now open after it was blocked by downed power lines on Tuesday morning.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said their crews accidently pulled the power lines down when they were using a mechanical brush cutter.

Utility crews were called in to make repairs to the downed lines.

The roadway was blocked for approximately one hour.

