Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Crash involving ambulance on Mt. Auburn, Hopper in Cape Girardeau

Crews responded to a crash involving an ambulance on Mount Auburn and Hopper on Tuesday...
Crews responded to a crash involving an ambulance on Mount Auburn and Hopper on Tuesday afternoon, July 6.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a crash involving an ambulance on Tuesday afternoon, July 6.

According to police, an ambulance was going southbound on Mount Auburn with emergency lights and sirens on. It was transporting a patient at the time of the crash.

They said a silver vehicle was going east on Hopper, turning west on Mount Auburn, when the driver failed to yield to the ambulance.

Crews responded to a crash involving an ambulance on Mount Auburn and Hopper on Tuesday...
Crews responded to a crash involving an ambulance on Mount Auburn and Hopper on Tuesday afternoon, July 6.(KFVS)

Police said the driver of the silver vehicle and the patient in the ambulance were taken to an area hospital. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

They said the driver and attendant of the ambulance were not injured.

The road was reopened by 1:15 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 58-year-old man is dead after a drowning occurred during the 4th of July event Sunday evening.
Man drowns in lake at Jackson City Park
Two women were seriously injured in a boat crash on the Current River. (Source: KFVS)
2 women seriously injured in boat crash on Current River near Doniphan, Mo.
Gene Siller, a professional golfer who ran Pinetree Country Club for nearly two years, was...
Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club
Some people feel they are more prone to getting bit than others.
Mosquito magnets: why some people are more prone to bites
One person was injured, but the extent of their injuries was unknown.
2-seater plane lands in field in Ste. Genevieve Co.

Latest News

Carbondale police later identified the suspect as Shai Schauf, who they say is a known...
Marion, Ill. man arrested in connection to Carbondale shooting
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported seven deadly crashes and one deadly boating incident...
Mo. State Highway Patrol responded to 7 deadly crashes, 1 deadly boating incident over Fourth of July weekend
KY 70 in Livingston County, approximately 6-miles east of Smithland, is now open after it was...
Road reopened following repairs to downed power lines in Livingston Co., Ky.
The Taxpayer Assistance Center (TAC) in Cape Girardeau is moving to a new location.
Taxpayer Assistance Center moving to new location in Cape Girardeau