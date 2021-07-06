Crash involving ambulance on Mt. Auburn, Hopper in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a crash involving an ambulance on Tuesday afternoon, July 6.

According to police, an ambulance was going southbound on Mount Auburn with emergency lights and sirens on. It was transporting a patient at the time of the crash.

They said a silver vehicle was going east on Hopper, turning west on Mount Auburn, when the driver failed to yield to the ambulance.

Police said the driver of the silver vehicle and the patient in the ambulance were taken to an area hospital. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

They said the driver and attendant of the ambulance were not injured.

The road was reopened by 1:15 p.m.

