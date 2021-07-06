Crab Orchard Lake dam project to impact boating, fishing, some camping until spring 2022

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One of the largest lakes in southern Illinois is set to get a bit shallower in the coming weeks.

It’s all being done due to a needed construction project on the dam.

Crab Orchard Lake inside the Crab Orchard Refuge will begin seeing its water levels drop on July 6.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, repairs are going to be made to the dam on the lake.

Crab Orchard Lake Dam is also the largest dam that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service owns. The dam was built in 1938.

Now, the top of the concrete is starting to break down.

“...we need to take about 12-18 inches at the top of that concrete off and replace it with new concrete,” said Neil Vincent, visitors service manager of Crab Orchard Refuge.

The lake will drop about 1.2 inches a day and 4 feet in total.

Vincent said visitors to the lake will see features that are typically underwater.

“You’re going to have stumps, you’re going to have islands and things like this appear that didn’t used to be there and also at the boat ramps, we’re not going to close the lake down but there will be some boat ramps that you will not be able to use just because of the lower lake level,” explained Vincent.

So, what would happen if this project was not done?

“Potentially it could increase the chance for a failure,” Vincent explained

If there was a failure, he said “there wouldn’t be a Crab Orchard Lake anymore.”

Because the lake level will be lowering, boating, fishing and some campgrounds may be impacted.

“We’re hoping the impact will be this fall, this winter and by spring we should be back to normal,” said Vincent.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.