Heartland Votes
COVID-19 cases on the rise as vaccinations are low in southern Illinois

By Mike Mohundro
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - COVID-19 cases are on the rise as vaccinations are at a state low for the Southern Seven Health Department.

Cases have grown by 200 percent last week with 40 cases compared to the previous week and 17 more cases have cropped up in just the last couple days.

Southern Seven Health Department Community Outreach Coordinator Nathan Ryder said they want to see more people getting vaccinated as the vaccination rate has dropped during the summer months.

Ryder said they anticipate more COVID-19 cases to pop from the holiday weekend.

“We have seen a big jump in cases,” said S7HD Community Outreach Coordinator Nathan Ryder. “That’s unfortunate going into the Fourth of July holiday weekend and anticipate we are going to see another jump this week as we come out of Fourth of July and then probably another week after that.”

In the Southern Seven counties, they average roughly a 26 percent totally vaccinated rate. Ryder said the best defense against COVID-19 is getting vaccinated.

“That’s probably one of the lowest rates you can probably find across the State of Illinois, it’s one of the lowest rates you can find across the country,” Ryder said. “That’s due in part to not a lack of vaccine being available, it’s just people not wanting to get vaccinated.”

