Cape Girardeau Parks and Rec. director retires

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The director of the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will retire after 10 years.

A fond farewell to our retiring Parks and Rec Director Julia Jones. She's done so much to make Cape even more special! pic.twitter.com/KdZNuyQ8oH — Cape Girardeau City (@cityofcape) July 6, 2021

Julia Jones has been the director for 10 years. Her last day will be Monday, July 12.

The Missouri native went to school in Florida. Before Cape Girardeau, she worked in Florida.

Since Jones has been director, the city has seen the building of the Sportsplex, Cape Splash and work on the Jefferson Elementary pool. She also oversaw the recent park tax increase.

Jones said she’s happy to be retiring on a high note as Cape Girardeau recently saw the return of several events.

After retiring, she said she plans to travel and camp.

