Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Biden: With rise of variant, reconsider vaccine

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the rise of a more transmissible COVID-19 variant in the U.S. “should cause everybody to think twice.”

Speaking Tuesday at the White House as he outlined his administration’s summer plans to boost vaccinations, Biden said the delta variant first identified in India is now responsible for a majority of new virus cases in much of the country.

“It seems to me it should cause everybody to think twice, and it should cause reconsideration especially among young people,” he said, referencing the demographic least at risk of negative outcomes from the virus.

Biden says the surest way for Americans to protect themselves and their loved ones is to get vaccinated. He said the White House was working with state and local partners to support hyper-local vaccination drives in communities with low uptake.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 58-year-old man is dead after a drowning occurred during the 4th of July event Sunday evening.
Man drowns in lake at Jackson City Park
Two women were seriously injured in a boat crash on the Current River. (Source: KFVS)
2 women seriously injured in boat crash on Current River near Doniphan, Mo.
Gene Siller, a professional golfer who ran Pinetree Country Club for nearly two years, was...
Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club
Some people feel they are more prone to getting bit than others.
Mosquito magnets: why some people are more prone to bites
One person was injured, but the extent of their injuries was unknown.
2-seater plane lands in field in Ste. Genevieve Co.

Latest News

Courtesy: Kathleen Chance-Henson
Bear spotted in Camdenton, Mo. Tuesday morning
On Monday, lightning forced crews to pause the search for victims of the June 24 collapse in...
4 more victims found in rubble of condo collapse; death toll at 36
Three to 5 inches of rainfall with localized maximum totals of up to 8 inches of rain are...
Tropical Storm Elsa gaining strength, could become hurricane
As the search expands, more bodies from the collapsed condo are pulled from the rubble.
Building collapse lawsuits seek to get answers, assign blame