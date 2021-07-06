Heartland Votes
Akron man claims someone fired shots at his drone while he had it airborne

Akron man files police report after someone takes a shot at his drone.
Akron man files police report after someone takes a shot at his drone.(Source: 19 News)
By Brian Duffy
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man said he has filed a report with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Aviation Administration after someone, he claims, fired a gun at his drone on Monday evening while he was flying it to take pictures over Lake Mohawk.

Zac Riter was with a friend flying the drone over the lake when the friend asked him to fly over his family home and take some pictures.

That’s when the bullets started flying, according to Riter.

“The man who shot knew we were down there. That’s the thing. He knew we were there,” Riter said. “I can’t remember how many shots, but there were a lot.”

Riter said as soon as the shots started flying, he worked to bring the drone down.

“Once I got the drone away, they were still shooting. What were they shooting at? The drone was on the ground,” Riter said.

That was not the end of it. Riter said the gunman approached him and his friend and assaulted his friend.

“He grabbed him and he was punching him. He had a gun in his left hand and was punching him with the other hand,” Riter said.

The two eventually got away and Riter said he filed a report with the Carroll County Sheriff’s office and will soon file with the FAA.

He said he understands some people may not appreciate the intrusive nature of a drone, but he was simply trying to help a friend out by taking some pictures of his family home.

“As long as the weather is clear and I am abiding by my laws, I can fly anywhere I want,” he said.

