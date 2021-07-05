Typical July Day: Warm and Humid

A slightly muggy morning with temperatures in the 60s. Minor fog will be around mainly before sunrise. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with high temperatures slightly warmer in the low 90s. It will begin to feel more humid today and through the rest of the week as southerly winds return. This means warmer evening/early mornings will be back in the low 70s.

There are a few chances of rain this week: heading into Thursday and over the weekend. Anticipate the 90s staying around which is typical July weather for the Heartland!

-Lisa

