Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Typical July Day: Warm and Humid

Light/Patchy Fog this morning...
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 3:03 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A slightly muggy morning with temperatures in the 60s. Minor fog will be around mainly before sunrise. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with high temperatures slightly warmer in the low 90s. It will begin to feel more humid today and through the rest of the week as southerly winds return. This means warmer evening/early mornings will be back in the low 70s.

There are a few chances of rain this week: heading into Thursday and over the weekend. Anticipate the 90s staying around which is typical July weather for the Heartland!

-Lisa

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives are currently searching for Landon W. Stinson, 29 of Cadiz, Kentucky. He is being...
2 bodies discovered at residence in Trigg Co.
One person is dead and two others were injured after a shooting in Caruthersville Friday night.
1 dead, 2 injured in Caruthersville shooting
After hitting records, lumber prices across the country are beginning to fall.
US lumber prices begin to tumble
This evening should be warm and dry for fireworks celebrations, with temps falling from the 80s...
FIRST ALERT: Beautiful Fourth of July
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has added interactive monitoring to two construction...
Interactive monitoring installed at I-24 construction zones in Ky.

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather at 10pm on 7/4/21.
First Alert Weather at 10 on 7/4/21
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook
First Alert Weather 6 a.m. 7/4
First Alert Weather 6 a.m. 7/4
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook