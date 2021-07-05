Rain chances and sticky weather returns to the Heartland

Another dry night ahead. It will be a bit warmer and stickier through the evening and overnight hours compared to the last couple of nights. Lows tonight will only drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Slight rain chances return to parts of the Heartland on Tuesday. Most areas will stay dry, but our far eastern counties in southern Illinois and Kentucky will have the best chance for a few showers. Highs will be in the lower 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible everywhere on Wednesday, but they will be hit or miss.

