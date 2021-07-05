Heartland Votes
Man drowns at lake at Jackson City Park

The 58-year-old man reportedly entered the water for unknown reasons, went out about 100 feet...
The 58-year-old man reportedly entered the water for unknown reasons, went out about 100 feet and didn’t resurface.(KY3)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man drowned at the lake at Jackson City Park on Sunday night, July 4.

According to Captain Robert Greif with the Jackson Fire Department, they were on standby for the firework show when they heard someone entered the lake and didn’t come out. That was around 9:40 p.m., just after the firework show started.

He said the 58-year-old man entered the water for unknown reasons, went out about 100 feet and didn’t resurface.

The Jackson Police Department, Jackson Fire Department and Cape Girardeau Fire Department were on the scene searching for the man with boats and divers.

Crews recovered the body around 1:30 a.m.

