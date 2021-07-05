How to store unused fireworks

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Fourth of July is now over.

What do you do with all your left over fireworks?

Many folks this year bought a lot more fireworks than the previous year.

We visited Hoffman Family Fireworks in Scott City.

We’re told sales were up compared to last year and many of their shelves were empty after the busy weekend

Hoffman said some other customers were buying extra fireworks for the new year and next July.

When it comes to storing extra fireworks, it’s recommend to place them in a cool, dry area.

Do not place fireworks in areas that can become extremely hot, like a garage, or a basement.

Co-owner of Hoffman Family Fireworks says fireworks can last for years as long as they are stored carefully.

”Shelf life is quite a long time for fireworks, it can be stored for several years as long as their kept dry. Two things that fireworks don’t like. They don’t like to get wet, and they don’t like fire unless it’s time to actually discharge them and you want to see the display go off,” said Hoffman.

A spike in sales is not just a local trend.

Nationwide firework sales grew to a record settling $1.9 billion according to the Wall Street Journal.

