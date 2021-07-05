Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 4 new cases of COVID-19

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, July 5.

A summary of the cases includes:

Williamson County

New cases - 3

Total cases - 7,894

Total deaths - 129

Franklin County

New cases - 1

Total cases - 4,705

Total deaths - 70

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.