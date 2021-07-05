Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 4 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, July 5.
A summary of the cases includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 3
- Total cases - 7,894
- Total deaths - 129
Franklin County
- New cases - 1
- Total cases - 4,705
- Total deaths - 70
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.