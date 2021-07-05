Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 4 new cases of COVID-19

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19, as of...
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, July 5.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, July 5.

A summary of the cases includes:

Williamson County

  • New cases - 3
  • Total cases - 7,894
  • Total deaths - 129

Franklin County

  • New cases - 1
  • Total cases - 4,705
  • Total deaths - 70

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives are looking for Landon W. Stinson, 29, of Cadiz, Kentucky, for questioning.
Man wanted for questioning after 2 bodies found Trigg Co., Ky. home
One person is dead and two others were injured after a shooting in Caruthersville Friday night.
1 dead, 2 injured in Caruthersville shooting
After hitting records, lumber prices across the country are beginning to fall.
US lumber prices begin to tumble
This evening should be warm and dry for fireworks celebrations, with temps falling from the 80s...
FIRST ALERT: Beautiful Fourth of July
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has added interactive monitoring to two construction...
Interactive monitoring installed at I-24 construction zones in Ky.

Latest News

Some people feel they are more prone to getting bit than others.
Mosquito magnets: why some people are more prone to bites
The Biden administration acknowledged falling shy of its goal of having 70% of Americans at...
July 4 celebrations show COVID-19 progress, concerns
The Bi-County Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, July 4.
Bi-County Health Dept. reports 2 new COVID-19 cases
The 12-bed, Level III trauma center will offer patients another option for emergency services...
Bi-County Health Dept. reports 6 more COVID-19 cases