Florissant man shot, killed at West County Center; suspect charged

By KMOV
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/CBS) - A suspect has been charged, accused of shooting and killing a 20-year-old man inside the West County Center in Des Peres Saturday afternoon.

Jason Hill, 21, of North City, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was arrested Sunday morning.

Police said Malachi Maclin, 20, of Florissant, and Hill got into an altercation around 6:20 p.m. inside the Champs store and shots were fired. Maclin was struck and taken to a hospital where he later died.

Des Peres police requested the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis to handle the investigation. Hill is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

“I was shaking and I was crying and I was just like texting my boyfriend wondering if I was going to die because you don’t know,” Rachel Wiebe said. She said she heard four to five gunshots and was then barricaded with 40 other people inside American Eagle for nearly two hours.

Matt Schmittdiel said it all happened so fast. He thought at first it may be fireworks because it’s a holiday weekend but then more gunshots rang and “your heart starts beating fast,” he said. “Everyone’s rushing to get somewhere safe. People were physically distresses, crying. I’m a little shaken up.”

Police responded to a shots fired call inside the mall on April 2 this year after two groups of people got into an argument. No one was injured in that incident.

